Ursalink Chinese Distributors Conference 2018

Xiamen, China June 8, 2018 – Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a customer-centric IoT/M2M hardware provider, successfully held its annual Chinese Distributors Conference at its headquarters, in the presence of executives and employees of Ursalink, and some 40 distributors from different regions of China.

As a young and innovative brand established in 2017, Ursalink upholds the brand philosophy “Inspire Connections” in the light of the rapidly increasing number of connected devices and systems today that brings both benefits and concerns, as well as the wish to create a corporate culture that is innovative and inspiring.

On the first part of the conference, after presenting excellent distributors of the year with awards, the Marketing Director, Mr. Hank Zheng, gave a speech to thank distributors and show Ursalink’s blueprint to the future connected world.

Next, the Sales Director, Ms. Jessica Yao, gave report on Ursalink’s sales data of the year, current R&D ability and case studies to the distributors and concluded that high-quality product, strong technical support and professional pre/after-sale services are definitely key to maximizing success.

At last, many distributors present commented that the Conference deepened their knowledge of Ursalink’s product quality, manufacturing capability and strategic goals.