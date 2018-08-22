Ursalink Proudly Announces Its Renewal of ISO 9001:2015

|

XIAMEN, CHINA July 19, 2018–Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), an innovative manufacturer of the most reliable and robust M2M/IoT products, is excited to announce it’s been formally certified by the newly revised standards ISO 9001:2015.

ISO 9001 is one of the most widely used and recognized management system in the world today and helps organizations to meet the expectations and needs of their customers. The certification is the assurance that a company is clearly defined in the procedures of sales management, production management, R&D management, risk management, etc. It also helps expedites the optimization of internal processes and enhance professionalism of businesses.

To complies with the standards, Ursalink dedicates to the improvements and the operation aims to deliver a high level of quality and sustainability of our products. The certification renewal and audit process demonstrates Ursalink’s identified regulation and are in full support with our promise of serving preeminent services for our customers. Everything we’ve done has been in the service of that plan and our employees are surrounded by a company culture of exceeding expectations.

The certification presents wisdom for the management that our company have embraced. We would like to take this great opportunity to strengthen proving our commitment to providing best products and services to our clients and spare no efforts to drive business growth with possible uplifts in the months and years to come.

Certificate:

About Ursalink

Ursalink is a professional high-tech enterprise specializing in the design and manufacture of best-in-class industrial-grade M2M/IoT hardware and solutions with superior performance, relentless reliability and unquestioned security for the global market. With a deep, rich suite of IoT and M2M network services, Ursalink offers true global connectivity, with high-quality integration solutions for customers from all industries. For more information, please visit www.ursalink.com.

About ISO 9000/ISO 9001

The ISO 9000 family of quality management systems standards is designed to help organizations ensure that they meet the needs of customers and other stakeholders while meeting statutory and regulatory requirements related to a product or service. ISO 9000 deals with the fundamentals of quality management systems, including the seven quality management principles upon which the family of standards is based. ISO 9001 deals with the requirements that organizations wishing to meet the standard must fulfil. Over one million organizations worldwide are independently certified, making ISO 9001 one of the most widely used management tools in the world today.