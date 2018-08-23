DSport to broadcast Tour de France 2018 live in India

|

Discovery Communications-owned sports channel DSport will broadcast the live action of ‘Tour De France 2018’ which is scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 29. Indian sports lovers and cycling enthusiasts will be treated to the biggest and the grandest of cycling spectacles, this July.

Indian cycling fans will now be able to enjoy the live action of the much awaited ‘Tour De France 2018’, the 105th edition of the world’s most coveted annual cycling circuit, on DSport.

The Tour de France is rated consistently amongst the top 10 spectacles in the world of Sports. Indian viewers and cycling enthusiasts will get a chance to witness the grandeur of the 105th edition of the event with big names like Chris Froome, Nario Quintaa, Romain Bardet and Richi porte.

The three-week long, intense 21-stage race will kick start on 7th July from Noirmoutier-en-l’Île, a small island off the Atlantic coast of France. DSport will broadcast live all 21 stages of the 105th edition of the race for the cycling enthusiasts.

The legacy of this extravaganza dates back to 1903, when it was first inaugurated and since then this tournament has been a part of the French culture taking place annually. The 105th edition of Tour De France will have a total of 176 riders across 22 teams competing in the 21-stage race covering 3351 km to emerge victorious.

The Tour will be the shortest of the century and this will be the fifth time a tour has set out from the Vendée department. The race will pan across 8 Flat Stages, 5 Hilly Stages, 6 Mountain Stages and 3 Altitude Finishes. The 2018 Tour de France will include a total of 26 mountain climbs or hills and altitude finishes.

The participants will also get a 2-day rest in between the tour. The tour moves across various geographical locations; across 12 in the Alps, 4 in the Massif Central and 10 in the Pyrenees. This year, the tour will be even more competitive with climbs from the Alpe d‘Hues and Col de Tourmalet which have never been featured in any of the previous editions.

Total prize money of around 2.3 million Euros will be awarded to the teams and riders, including 500,000 euros to the winner of the final individual general classification.

After bagging the rights to SAFF Cup earlier this month followed by Tour de France 2018, DSport has expanded its already available wide portfolio of live sports content includes the best of Wrestling, football, cycling, horse-racing, golf, Tennis, motorsports, and extreme sports from around the world.

The channel has added among the most coveted sports events and leagues in its niche portfolio including Six Nations Rugby, British Open Golf, Chinese Super League, etc., with a focus on bringing over 4000 hours of live sports content from around the world to audiences in India. http://www.dsport.in/