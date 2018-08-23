Erythropoietin Drug Market SWOT Analysis by Global Industry Revenue and Share by 2023

|

Global Erythropoietin Drug Market Research Report Present the Market Research Future. Worldwide Trend Articulation by Application, Product Type, Major Table of Content – Outlet Till 2023

Global Erythropoietin Drug Market – Scenario:

Global erythropoietin market is driven by increasing prevalence of diseases like cancer, AIDA and renal diseases. Beside this introduction of new drugs and different government initiatives for research are also has synergistic effect on growth of the market. Whereas high cost of treatment and side effects of the treatment may restrain the growth of market.

Global Erythropoietin Drug Market – Overview

Erythropoietin drugs are also known as hematopoietin. It is a glycoprotein hormone that controls erythropoiesis or production of RBC. They are used in treatment of different diseases like cancer, chronic renal diseases, AIDS, anaemia and many more. Increasing prevalence of diseases like cancer, AIDA and renal diseases are the major drivers for the growth of the erythropoietin market. Moreover, introduction of new drugs and different government initiatives for research fuels the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment along with the related side effects of the may restrain the growth of market growth during the forecast period.

Global erythropoietin drug market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, global erythropoietin drug market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Global Erythropoietin Drug Market – Regional Analysis

America dominates the global Erythropoietin Drug Market owing to large diabetic patient population. According to the WHO, in 2016, 9.6% of total America population were suffering from diabetes. In addition to this, increasing number of obese people, changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the market in America. Increasing cholesterol level and smoking increases the possibility of causing diabetes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2014), 73.5 million adults in the US had diagnosed with high cholesterol level.

Europe accounts for the second largest Erythropoietin Drug Market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Huge smoking population, availability of funds for research, and government support for research & development will drive the market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies, and increasing need for the better treatment.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global Erythropoietin Drug Market due to presence of poor economy especially in Africa region. Middle East holds the major share in the Middle East & Africa Erythropoietin Drug Market owing to well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure.

Global Erythropoietin Drug Market – competitive Analysis

Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Amgen (US), Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Intas Pharmaceuticals (India), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Biocon (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals (India), Celltrion, Inc. (South Korea), Hospira (US), Dahua Pharmaceutical (China), LG Life Sciences Ltd. (Korea), 3SBio, Boehringer Ingelheim (US), BIOSIDUS (Argentina) are the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Erythropoietin Drug Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, global erythropoietin drug market appears to be a highly competitive and fragmented market. International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The intense competition prevalent in the market dictates the consolidation among marketers.

Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

Amgen Inc. is one of the major player in the global erythropoietin drug market and is headquartered in the US. In April-2017, Amgen Inc. expanded their commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab, which is being investigated for the prevention of migraine. This expanded commercial collaboration was built on a global neuroscience collaboration in Alzheimer’s disease and migraine established in 2015 between Novartis and Amgen. This expanded collaboration leveraged Novartis’ strong and established presence in neuroscience to more effectively reach people with migraine.

In Jan-2017, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed that the strategic transaction signed in June 2016, which consisted of an exchange of Sanofi’s animal health business (Merial) and Boehringer Ingelheim’s consumer healthcare (CHC) business, has been successfully closed in most markets on January 1st 2017. This closing marks the successful outcome of the business swap which started with exclusive negotiations in December 2015. The closing of the acquisition of Merial in Mexico and the Merial and CHC swap in India have been delayed pending receipt of certain regulatory approvals but both are expected to close early 2018.

