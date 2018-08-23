High-Temp Inductor from New Yorker Electronics Offers Higher Current Density for Multi-Phase Power Supplies
inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture and mechanical shock. The IHSR-4040DZ-51 is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green.
New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Dale and carries the full line of Vishay Super 12 Featured Products as well as its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).
« Television Broadcasting Services Market – The Adoption Rate of Internet Services such as IPTV and OTT (Previous News)
(Next News) Wood adhesives | Worldwide Top Key Vendors- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.) »
Related News
Game Engine Management Market: Integration Of Game Development And Publishing Businesses
Game engine is a software used to create video games and further develop them. GameRead More
Verification System and Services Market: Industry Analysis By 2025
Global Flow Verification System and Services Market: Overview The global flow verification system and servicesRead More