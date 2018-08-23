High-Temp Inductor from New Yorker Electronics Offers Higher Current Density for Multi-Phase Power Supplies

|

inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture and mechanical shock. The IHSR-4040DZ-51 is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green.

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Dale and carries the full line of Vishay Super 12 Featured Products as well as its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).