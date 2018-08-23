Main Menu

High-Temp Inductor from New Yorker Electronics Offers Higher Current Density for Multi-Phase Power Supplies

| August 23, 2018

inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture and mechanical shock. The IHSR-4040DZ-51 is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay Green.

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Dale and carries the full line of Vishay Super 12 Featured Products as well as its complete line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

Tech No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Game Engine Management Market: Integration Of Game Development And Publishing Businesses

​Game engine is a software used to create video games and further develop them. GameRead More

Verification System and Services Market: Industry Analysis By 2025

​Global Flow Verification System and Services Market: Overview The global flow verification system and servicesRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *