Infosys Expert Lecture at SISTec – Best Engineering Colleges In Bhopal MP
Placement cell of Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec), Gandhi Nagar campus organized an expert lecture on Cloud Infrastructure and Services for the Glomming students of Computer Science and Electronics Branch. The invitee expert guest speaker addressing the lecture on Cloud Infrastructure and Services was Mr. Vinay Shrivastava, Head Global Projects, Infosys, leading a team of 4000 professionals on Cloud Computing around the world.
