Main Menu

Infosys Expert Lecture at SISTec – Best Engineering Colleges In Bhopal MP

| August 23, 2018

Placement cell of Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec), Gandhi Nagar campus organized an expert lecture on Cloud Infrastructure and Services for the Glomming students of Computer Science and Electronics Branch. The invitee expert guest speaker addressing the lecture on Cloud Infrastructure and Services was Mr. Vinay Shrivastava, Head Global Projects, Infosys, leading a team of 4000 professionals on Cloud Computing around the world.

Education No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ExcelR – Your one-stop solution for professional skills Training

ExcelR is recognized & preferred as the most prestigious training providing consulting solution across theRead More

Get Cheap Assignment Help and Homework Help Services In Australia

Understudies require answers for school and college venture. In any case, they generally search forRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *