RFID Locks Market to reach a market size of $12.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global RFID Locks Market size is expected to reach $12.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Key Cards market would dominate the Global RFID Locks Market by Access Device during the forecast period. The Wearables market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.9% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Mobile Phone & Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global RFID Locks in BFSI & Retail Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 13.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.3% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.9% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/rfid-locks-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global RFID Locks Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Nestwell Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Assa Abloy Group, Dormakaba Holding AG, MIWA Lock Co, Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd., Salto Systems S.L. and Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Global RFID Locks Market Size and Segmentation

By Access Device

Key Cards

Wearable

Mobile Phone & Others

By Application

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI & Retail

Automotive & Manufacturing

Residential

Government & Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Nestwell Technologies

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

Assa Abloy Group

Dormakaba Holding AG

MIWA Lock Co

Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.

Salto Systems S.L.

Fortune Marketing Pvt Ltd.

