Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Upsouth’s amazing offer

| August 24, 2018

This season celebrate Raksha Bandhan at Upsouth with their delicious SouthIndian cuisines and special arrangements for siblings. Walk in with your beautiful Rakhis accompanied by your siblings and get it tied at the venue to avail a flat 15% off on the entire bill.
There will be a special Rakhi zone and a customary Thali that consists of sweets and other materials to complete the rituals.

Don’t forget to indulge in the mouth-watering menu prepared by the chefs that includes Upsouth’s special combos and sweet delicacies like Kesari Bhat.

Where: At all Upsouth outlets
When: 26th August 2018
What: Upsouth Raksha Bandhan celebration offer

