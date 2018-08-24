Chymotrypsin Market 2018-2022: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

|

Chymotrypsin Market is expected to display stupendous growth in forthcoming period. Chymotrypsin is an enzyme used as a catalyst in hydrolysis of proteins, this reaction takes place in the duodenal tract. The peptides are further trounced into free amino acids. The amino acids particularly comprise an aromatic ring and are triggered in the presence of trypsin.

Chymotrypsin is an example of proleytic digestive enzyme and more of a precursor enzyme also called as zymogen in the chemical synthesis of chymotrypsinogen. This synthesis takes place in the pancreas comprising acinar cells. Chymotrypsin can also be referred to as a protease and is produced naturally in the pancreas. The protease market is expected to grow at single-digit CAGR through the forecast period.

The major market drivers are:-

Segmentation of chymotrypsin market by application includes sequence analysis, peptide synthesis, peptide mapping and peptide finger printing. By geography, segmentation of chymotryspin market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The pharmaceutical industry using protease like chymotrypsin need a lot of purification before they can be of any use whereas they are manufactured in small quantities and proteases used in detergents and food industries are manufactured in bulk quantities.

Top Key Manufacturers of Chymotrypsin market are :-

BIOZYM

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich

Shanghai Yaxin Biotechnology

Atlanta Biologicals

Other

Chymotrypsin Market by Product Type:

Powder

Particle

Other

Chymotrypsin Market by Applications:

Cell Dissociation Reagents

Pharmaceutical

Other

Geographical Analysis of Chymotrypsin Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Micro-organisms are the largest source of enzymes and with adequately known methods of fermentation; microorganisms’ can be synthesized in short periods of time. The yield obtained from plants is very low and depends upon availability of land and suitable environmental conditions. The key players in the chymotrypsin market include Deebio Pharmeceutical, Avanscure, Panacea Phytoextracts, Shemrock Drugs and Chemcials Private Limited and BIOZYM.

