Main Menu

Delta, Omron Temperature Controller Dealers in Chennai | VeppeeControls

| August 24, 2018

Veeppee Controls is one of the Delta, Omron Temperature Controller Dealers in Chennai. We Offer a Complete range of Delta, Omron Temperature Controller, Timers, Counters ,Technical Datasheet, catalog, Manual PDF and also provide Repair Services for Automation Products .
DTA Series
Digital modules (output/input/mix), analog modules (output/input/mix)

Features:
Digital modules (output/input/mix): 8,16, 32, 48 I/O
Analog modules (output/input/mix): 4 channel, 6 channel inputs (14-bit) / output (12-bit)
DTB Series
Blower coil pipe in central air-conditioning system, heating system.

Features:
PPID / On-Off / manual input / programmable control modes
2 groups of outputs to auto-tuning 2 groups of PID parameters
DTC Series
The modulized DTC series saves wiring and the parallel modules

Features:
PID / On-Off/ manual input control modes
2 groups of outputs for auto-tuning 2 groups of PID parameters
DTD Series
Improved hardware capability, enhanced software and competitiveness

Features:
Offering PID, ON/OFF, manual and PID programmable control
Built-in with various kinds of sensors, for flexible switching.

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Global HDPE Medium Blow Molding Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global HDPE Medium Blow Molding Market along with the market elementsRead More

Global Independent Lubricant Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Independent Lubricant Market provides pin-point analysis forRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *