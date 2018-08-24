Delta, Omron Temperature Controller Dealers in Chennai | VeppeeControls
Veeppee Controls is one of the Delta, Omron Temperature Controller Dealers in Chennai. We Offer a Complete range of Delta, Omron Temperature Controller, Timers, Counters ,Technical Datasheet, catalog, Manual PDF and also provide Repair Services for Automation Products .
DTA Series
Digital modules (output/input/mix), analog modules (output/input/mix)
Features:
Digital modules (output/input/mix): 8,16, 32, 48 I/O
Analog modules (output/input/mix): 4 channel, 6 channel inputs (14-bit) / output (12-bit)
DTB Series
Blower coil pipe in central air-conditioning system, heating system.
Features:
PPID / On-Off / manual input / programmable control modes
2 groups of outputs to auto-tuning 2 groups of PID parameters
DTC Series
The modulized DTC series saves wiring and the parallel modules
Features:
PID / On-Off/ manual input control modes
2 groups of outputs for auto-tuning 2 groups of PID parameters
DTD Series
Improved hardware capability, enhanced software and competitiveness
Features:
Offering PID, ON/OFF, manual and PID programmable control
Built-in with various kinds of sensors, for flexible switching.
