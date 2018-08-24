Dental Pain Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2024

|

Dental pain or toothache, easily the most common of all ailments, can result from both dental or non-dental disease. The high prevalence of dental pain worldwide has spawned the global dental pain market which primarily aims to tackle oral diseases and disorders. Going forward, the market is expected to progress at a good clip and hold out a strong promise for new players, new types of drugs, and innovative therapeutics. A research report by Transparency Market Research offers key insights into the market after studying it in-depth leveraging exhaustive primary and secondary research and market-leading analytical tools.

The report segments the market based on various parameters and analyzes each segment thoroughly to uncover crucial insights. Depending upon the major causes, for example, the report has segmented the market into pulpitis, apical periodontitis, periodontal abscess, occlusal trauma, and alveolar osteitis. Depending upon treatment, it has classified the market into phototherapy, root canal treatment, antibiotics, antiseptics, antifungals, and fluoride application. The report also presents a detailed assessment of the current vendor landscape in the market by factoring in the product offerings, strengths, and weaknesses of each player.

Almost cent percent adults and 60% to 90% of school children suffer from dental cavities, finds the World Health Organization (WHO). Further, severe periodontal disease afflicts 15% to 20% of middle-aged adults and dental trauma resulting from accidents and violence affects 16% to 40% of children between 6 to 12 years of age, states the WHO. Such a high occurrence of oral diseases worldwide has majorly contributed to the global dental pain market. Some of the prominent symptoms of dental pain include toothache caused while sipping hot or cold beverages and while chewing of food, discoloration of the affected tooth or swelling around it, and bleeding around tooth or gums.

Yet another growth driver filliping the global dental pain market significantly is the continued research and clinical trials in this direction by prominent players, renowned universities, and government bodies. Besides, rising consumption of tobacco and cigarettes, increasing awareness about dental hygiene coupled with growing disposable income, favorable government initiatives, strong demand for restorative dental treatment, demand for painless diagnostics, helpful reimbursement policies, and technological progress in dental surgery are also stimulating growth in the market.

Geographically, the global market for dental pain can be divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them, leads the market with a leading share. It is trailed by Europe. Burgeoning demand for improved and painless diagnostics along with the swift pace of technological progress has provided a solid boost to the market in the two regions. Besides, rising demand for restorative dental treatment, a smooth reimbursement system, and the presence of specialized resources has also stoked growth in the two leading markets. In terms of growth rate, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace all other regions due to a rapidly growing population having oral health problems, rising spending power of people on account of the fast economic growth in most countries of the region, and favorable government initiatives in countries such as India and China.

To present an accurate and detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global market for dental pain, the report profiles companies such as Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, NeuroDiscovery Ltd., Array BioPharma, Inc., Apollo White Dental, and Pacific Dental Services.

