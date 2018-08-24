Disinfectors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2014 to 2020

|

According to the research report, the global disinfectors market was valued at US$1.6 bn in 2013. However, by the end of 2020, the global disinfectors market is estimated to reach US$3.1 bn as the market races ahead at a CAGR of 10.20% between 2014 and 2020. The growth of the global disinfectors market will be attributable to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections that are a result of haphazardly cleaned medical instruments. Therefore, several healthcare units are expected to purchase disinfectors to prevent these incidences and keep their medical instruments clean and hygienic at all times.

Disinfection is exceptionally important to ensure the prevention of diseases and other infections. For the same purpose, disinfectors are used in hospitals to ensure bedpans, surgical instruments, endoscopes, and other medical instruments are cleaned thoroughly. The rising risk of infections from hospitals is the primary growth driver for the global disinfectors market. This market is also being fueled by increasing awareness amongst consumers about hygiene.

The global disinfectors market is segmented on the basis of the type of product, application, and geography. The types of products available in this market are washer, endoscope reprocessors, and flusher. On the basis of application, this market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and life-sciences, hospitals and clinics, and elder care. Geographically, this market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Out of all the application segments, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the biggest contributor to the overall market. This segment will be driven by the burgeoning number of hospitals and an increasing number of surgeries. Analysts anticipate that this segment will expand at a CAGR of 10% between 2014 and 2020.

From a geographical point of view, North America is showing signs of leading the global disinfectors market as the region has a massive pool of geriatrics. In addition to this, the global disinfectors market is also expected to experience a boost due to increasing expenditure on the healthcare sector of Asia Pacific. According to the study, China is expected to lead the growth of disinfectors market in Asia Pacific.

The important players shaping the future of the global disinfectors market are STERIS Corporation, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Belimed Group, and Getinge Group. Research analysts have profiled these players to explain the nature of competitive landscape present in the global disinfectors market. Furthermore, the research report also assesses the financial overview, research and development activities, management styles, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and business and marketing strategies of these top players for the coming few years.

