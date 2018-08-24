Industrial Lubricants Market CAGR is Predicted to Grow at CAGR 2.4% | Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2022

|

Industrial Lubricants Market Highlights:-

Industrial lubricants are used to reduce friction. Their primary function is to displace solid surfaces with a fluid film. They are used to modify surface properties, regulate temperature, or remove debris. High demand from the automotive sector is the key factor driving the growth of the industrial lubricants market. To ensure smooth working of machines in industries, the demand for grease increasing in industries is also fuelling the growth of the global Industrial Lubricants Market. On the other hand, increasing popularity of hybrid electric vehicles may hamper the growth of the global industrial lubricants market. Global industrial lubricants market was valued at USD 56.87 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at CAGR of 2.4% by 2022.

Industrial Lubricants Global Market Top Key Players:-



The major players of global industrial lubricants market are Total S.A. (France), ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), LUKOIL (Russia), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands), Valvoline International, Chevron Corporation (U.S.), BP p.l.c. (U.K.), Petrochina Company Limited (China), Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany), Sinopec Limited (China), Lucas Oil, and Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan) and others.

Industrial News:

December, 2017 – Maximus international is set to aquire pacific lubricants

November, 2017 – Fuchs Petrolub SE, acquired Ultrachem, Inc., producer of specialty synthetic lubricants used in compressor and industrial maintenance.

Global Industrial Lubricants Market Regional Analysis:-

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global industrial lubricants market. Rapid growth in automotive and manufacturing sector in this region is a significant factor that spurs the demand of the market in APAC region. In Asia-Pacific region, global industrial lubricants market is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Saturated regions such as Europe is expected to grow at a moderate pace, owing to increasing output from end-use industries.

