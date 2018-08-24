Main Menu

International Conference on Pediatric Healthcare

August 24, 2018

Pediatric Healthcare 2019 to be held at Prague, Czech Republic amid June 12-13, 2019. This International Conference on Pediatrics Healthcare is a unique platform to share the knowledge on current research. The main aim of Pediatric Healthcare 2019 is to discuss the recent approaches/advancements and challenges faced in relevant to child healthcare and medicine. Without a doubt the member at this Pediatric Healthcare Conference will have the capacity to trade with the best specialists in the strength and will return home with the broad learning.

