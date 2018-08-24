North American Dermatology Devices Market Research Report, By Type (Diagnostic and Treatment Devices) and Application – Country Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

|

North American dermatology devices market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1 % from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 7.9 billion in 2023.

Market segmentation: The dermatology devices market is mainly segmented into two major categories depending upon the function of the devices such as diagnostics devices and treatment devices. The diagnostics dermatology devices are further segmented as dermatoscope, microscope and imaging techniques. The dermatoscope are further sub segmented as, traditional dermatoscope and digital dermatoscope. The imaging techniques market is segmented as CT, MRI, Ultra Sound and optical coherence tomography. The major treatment devices studied in the report are electrosurgical equipment, microdermabrasion, cryotherapy devices, LED Light therapy devices and lasers. The laser devices are further segmented as Carbon Dioxide laser, ND-YAG laser, Pulsed Dye Laser, Diode Laser, Argon Laser, Ruby Laser, Erbium-YAG Laser and Intense Pulse Light (IPL). The North American dermatology devices market is studied for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The market is led by the U.S. Followed by Canada and Mexico in 2016.

Key Factors Growing North American Dermatology Devices Market:

North American dermatology devices market is driven by factors such as, growing prevalence of skin related disorders, growing aging population and technologically advanced devices. The market is hindered by the factors competitive pricing and others.

Key competitors of the North American dermatology devices market:

The report includes market size estimation & forecast for the regions such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Key companies which lead the dermatology devices market are Alma Lasers, Ltd., Carl Zeiss, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Genesis Biosystems, Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Syneron Candela and Welch Allyn.

Company analysis:

Axiom MRC utilizes a unique research methodology to reach at conclusive research findings for each research assignment. The team of industry analyst constantly track various industry verticals to gather research intelligence such as market drivers, restraints, market share, growth rates and competitive landscape. The targeted research value chain is then aligned in the data model with its qualitative and quantitative information obtained through the industry tracking process. Axiom MRC’s data model is an in-house developed statistical tool which is based on the fundamentals such as Top Down and Bottom Up approaches.