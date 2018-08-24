Online Marketplace Software Streets Launches a Dedicated Android Mobile App for Business-Related Software Buyers and Sellers

|

(August 24, 2018) – Software Streets is a top ecommerce platform about software products and services. This is a resource where software firms make regular posts about their own software solutions and products. Users can get knowledge about software programs and mobile applications. Anyone who wishes to know more about the best and latest software apps can check out the website. The company has recently launched a dedicated mobile app that lets buyers and sellers find each other with ease.

The app is designed for Android smartphones and needs Android version 2.3 and higher. It is 4 MB in size. It lets users easily find out about the various software apps on offer. Users can get information about top hospital management software such as BackBone, JP HMS, WinMedi 5.0, Vikas ERP, Mediware, Medstar HMS, RMS HMS, Sara HMS, NeoSoft , Medi-suite and more.

This is the best resource where customers can get in touch with sellers and take a look at the various software applications that are available for purchase. Software Streets is user-friendly and can be easily accessed and used. New content is regularly posted on this website about the offerings from prospective software vendors and sellers.

There is top HRM software like factoHR, Officekit, QuikHiring, Peoplenet, Humanity, Easy HR, Unity Suite, Quikchex, Kronos® Workforce Central and more. These apps combine human capital management with workforce management to drive businesses and ensure the best outcomes.

There is no dearth of details about various kinds of software applications. The marketplace lists software applications in a wide range of categories such as Antivirus, Architecture, Bug Fixing, Banking, Call Center, Car Rental, Construction, Distribution, Dental, ERP, Education, Engineering, FMCG, Garment, Income Tax, Insurance, Jewelry, Logistics, Marketing, NGO, Pharmaceutical and more.

Users can also get information about top inventory software such as InventiX – Materials, Miracle Account, mLiquidate, BigStore Inventory Software, Rufutech Inventory Management Software, EMMSpro, eCount, Rushda Inventory Software, Virtual Splat’s Inventory, PROCESSMASTER Material Management. These apps can be used for managing inventories, control of inventories, offering solutions to a wide variety of business houses, managing sales and purchases, stock maintenance, professional stock management and more.

Customers – whether individuals or businesses – can get complete information about software products and solutions from the various software vendors out there. Likewise, software sellers can get access to a ready customer population to offer their products to. Software Streets has a website and accounts on a wide range of social networking platforms where people can get complete details about the various software solutions on offer.

Software Streets is the best resource for people to know about software products, services and solutions. It is an authentic platform that lets others know about top inventory software and other software products in various categories. The company was set up in 2016 and has come a long way in the short time since its inception.

