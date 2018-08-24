Rosary Education Society sends food and medicines and other supplies to kerala
The Rosary Education Society which runs 7 schools in the city is sending 1000 blankets, medicines like amoxicillin pediatric syrup / avil tablets / cough syrup /pantop tablets, 1000 kgs rice and 1000 kgs of pulses to the flood effected area of Kerala. We at Rosary feel that whatever little we can do for the victims of such a huge natural disaster in their time of need, we should contribute. There will be a second lot of 1000 more blankets and medicines sent in a second consignment after 7 days
