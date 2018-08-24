Supply Chain Management Software Market to reach $22.7 billion by 2024

|

According to a new report published by KBV research, The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market size is expected to reach $22.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Supply Chain Planning market would dominate the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market by Product during the forecast period. The Transportation Management System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, SAP SE and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Supply Chain Management Software market.

The North America market dominated the Global Cloud Deployment Supply Chain Management Software Market by Region in 2017. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.9% during (2018 – 2024).

The Transportation & Logistics market dominated the Global Supply Chain Management Software Market by Vertical in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Retail & Consumer Goods market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.3% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/supply-chain-management-software-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation., Oracle Corporation, Infor, HighJump (Körber), Kinaxis, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. and Manhattan Associates.

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Size and Segmentation

By Product Type

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement Software

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Epicor Software Corporation.

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump (Körber)

Kinaxis, Inc.

JDA Software Group, Inc

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

Manhattan Associates

