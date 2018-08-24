|

Edupliance announces webinar titled, “The Affirmative Fair Housing Marketing Plan” attendees will learn conclude with a walk-through of common mistakes while creating an Affirmative Fair Housing Market Plan, and how you can avoid them. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Aug 30, from 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM, EST / 09:00 AM to 10:00 AM PST.

Many federal or state funded, insured or assisted housing programs have an obligation to create and implement an Affirmatively Fair Housing Marketing (AFHM) Plan. The AFMH Plan is a marketing strategy designed to attract buyers and renters of all majority and minority groups, regardless of sex, handicap, familial status, etc. to assisted and insured rental projects and sales dwellings which are being marketed.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Paul Flogstad has been involved in the real estate industry for the past 38 years. After college graduation, he was in law enforcement for 4 years. From that point on, he has been involved in sales, construction, project management, appraisal, mortgage consulting and brokerage, property management and property management consulting/training.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Go through the basics of outreach

• Details about staff learning and targeting learn how to do it.

• The various indicators

• Creating an Affirmative Fair Housing Market Plan

• How long does the AFMH Plan last and how often does it need to be

updated?

• Common AFHM Plan Mistakes

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/the-affirmative-fair-housing-marketing-plan?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com