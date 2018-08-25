Fast, Accurate and Professional Geotechnical Engineering in Melbourne Now Available with Smolders Geotechnical
For Immediate Release:
Smolders Geotechnical Pty Ltd provide a range of geotechnical solutions including soil testing/site classification and landslip risk assessments for Erosion Management Overlay compliance.
According to the spokesperson of the company, “We service residential and commercial clients, Victoria wide.” He further adds, “Our work is fully insured and undertaken by fully qualified and experienced engineering geologists, using our specialist testing and drilling equipment.” In short, Smolders Geotechnical delivers fast, accurate and professional services, testing and advice.
The lead geologist at the company adds, “We own and operate a wide range of geotechnical equipment including a large HMD Drill rig, Rockmaster Drill rigs, Tracked Tight Access drilling rig, and hand held gear – tight or restricted access is no problem.”
Smolders Geotechnical delivers Geotechnical Services throughout Victoria, with particular expertise and focus on the Eastern and Outer Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne, Yarra Ranges and Metropolitan Areas. The company serves both the commercial and residential sector, including small tests for home renovators to high volume builders.
In other words, Smolders Geotechnical delivers a quality professional service with fast results so customers can get on with their project with confidence, knowing that they are compliant with all requirements. For more visit http://www.smoldersgeotechnical.com.au/
Media Contact:
Contact Name: Xavier Smolders
Company Name:Smolders Geotechnical
E-mail: enquiries@smoldersgeotechnical.com.au
Website: https://smoldersgeotechnical.com.au/
Phone No: 0488773 060
Address: Richmond,VIC 3121
Related News
Busworld India 2018, the International B2B Show Exclusively for Bus & Coach Industry is all Set to Begin at BIEC, Bengaluru.
The 3 day international exhibition will have over 115 exhibitors from India and abroad andRead More
One Stop Solution for Asbestos Survey and Asbestos Removal in Petersfield
In this press release we will talk about why it’s really required for homeowners andRead More