Implementing a Business Disaster Recovery Plan

While the concept of the cloud is certainly an overhyped piece of technology over the past decade, you still can’t deny how beneficial it can be. Especially when it is used as a disaster recovery plan (DR).

As cloud-based technology has continued to expand, that dream has become a reality and even implementing this plan is a lot easier than you might think. Below, we share our 6 step process for implementing this.

Step 1: Evaluate Protection Needs- The first step in putting together an effective DR is to evaluate the company’s needs. It sounds simple on paper, however, it actually has a lot happening. For one, you will need to evaluate critical factors that play parts in both infrastructures as well as configuration.

Step 2: Choose Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Provider- Once you’ve figured out your protection needs, you’ll need a cloud provider. Not every cloud provider will be able to handle every single situation so it’s up for you to figure out how you want to deal with that. One situation you might run into is that they provide will replicate a VM for you, but they won’t be hosting it, forcing you to find a place to store it. Conversely, some only offer exclusively storage and that’s it. Choose wisely and based on your needs.

Step 3: Put An Estimate On Your Costs For Cloud Disaster Recovery- The next step is to look at your costs. Each service provider has their own model for pricing. That being said, these providers normally have a combination of these particular factors in their pricing:

– A flat monthly subscription fee

– Fees based on how much bandwidth is used

– Fees based on storage space usage

– The number of VMs you use (or virtual processors)

With that subscription fee, it’s normally a pro-rated amount for the service. For example, the fee may be composed based off of the bandwidth that’s used and is then adjusted if you exceed the given amount of that particular plan.

Step 4: Have A Bandwidth Management Strategy- Considering the fact that some of those fees will be based on how much bandwidth or space you take up, it’s a smart idea to put together a strategy to crunch and maintain that bandwidth size.

Step 5: Satisfy Logistical Needs- In the event where you are using the cloud only for storage, you’ll need very little planning logistically. However, if you have a desire to do a failover to the cloud, you’ll have to consider a lot of things.

How much you logistical planning involved will vary based on the company’s already existing infrastructure, not to mention the cloud-based service you are using along with what you want the end result to be.

Step 6: Virtual Machine Replication- The final step is more of a consideration and that is to replace Virtual Machine (VM). A lot of people may choose this due to the fact that virtual servers can get clustered which isn’t good news for you. A way around it is by doing a VM replication. As mentioned above some cloud-based services allow you to do this but may not store them for you. There are some perks to it that should be considered as well.

