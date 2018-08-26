New Book about one Family and multiple Suicides

|

Suicide is Rampant! Will it soon become commonplace? Or only another buzzword?

Suicide is a word that should only be whispered; a shameful sin, not to be further discussed. That’s how author Marjorie Struck first learned about suicide, in her hometown of Plainview, Minnesota…she heard that word in reference to many of her relatives, including her father.

Now 90, Struck, author of “Challenging Messages From Beyond,” lives in New Jersey, but she no longer wishes to allow the silence of her childhood. She is opening up her family closet and literally letting the skeletons out.

Her family still hides from their history, even today, when suicide is at the fore-front of our daily news. Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, and others, are becoming all too familiar headlines. We respond in shock as we did when Robin Williams had committed suicide; it was reported he suffered from depression most of his life. Struck says, she remembers Marilyn Monroe, her depression, and addiction that led to her committing suicide.

But so many people just like Struck’s family disavow that depression, addiction and suicide touch them personally. And so Struck asks, “Even if you don’t acknowledge this history…have you thought about what will happen to your children?”

Struck believes, “We need to see depression and addiction as diseases; suicide as the result.” To date, in her family, the suicide pattern has been repeated in every generation; more than 10 times, but still no one has done anything. Until now!

Struck refuses to hide from her family truth. In “TELL OTHERS,” published by Golden Quill Press, she opens up her their history and tells the heart wrenching story of the men and women in each generation that turned from depression to addiction to suicide and the anguish that drove them to that moment when they could no longer go on.

Research into these illnesses reveals lives that look normal; but without any joy. They search for any happiness, but when none is found, their only solution is to end it all. Why do current health programs fall short? Even after going through extensive programs, why is suicide still their choice?

We must no longer hide our heads in the sand…or people will die!

“Depression, Addiction and Suicide, used to be words that everyone shied away from. The words conjured up images of a ‘Crazy Person.’

“Don’t be complacent! These are real illnesses, diseases that kill…no matter by whose hand.

“What you must do is acknowledge that you or someone you love has a disease…no different than heart disease or diabetes or cancer…this is a real killer, but it doesn’t have to be!”

And that is the real message of “TELL OTHERS,” and the purpose for author Marjorie Struck, who hopes you will read her book and help save a life.

