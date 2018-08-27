Cellulose Diacetate Films Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2025

Cellulose diacetate is a polymer manufactured by treating cellulose with acetic acid. Films made of cellulose diacetate are highly transparent and possess gloss finish. Ideally, they have a thickness of 14 to 500 µ. Cellulose diacetate films are obtained from sustainable sources. Therefore, these films are used on a large scale since the manufacturing does not cause any harm to the environment.

Cellulose diacetate films are employed in applications such as labels, print lamination, window cartons, and anti-fog. These films are used in a wide range of applications due to their various beneficial properties. These include UV stability; resistance to chemicals such as oil, grease, and fat; light weight; and good electrical conductivity. Cellulose diacetate films are biodegradable and compostable, as they are made by using natural resources as raw materials, unlike other sources such as fossil fuels, which could be harmful to the environment.

Cellulose Diacetate Films Market: Trends

Cellulose diacetate films are employed in various end-user industries such as electrical, packaging, and food. Consumption of cellulose diacetate films is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increase in various technology-driven developments.

These films are used for packaging purpose in the food industry. Cellulose diacetate films have been approved for direct contact with food items. Being good conductors of electricity, these films are employed on a large scale in electrical components. Various technological developments and changes have taken place in the electronics industry over the last few decades. This is anticipated to boost the cellulose diacetate film market.

The cellulose diacetate film market is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the wide range of applications of these films. Awareness about usage of eco-friendly products is projected to further augment the demand for cellulose diacetate films across the globe.

The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, due to the presence of less number of end-use industries vis-à-vis that in other regions. Cellulose diacetate films are not easily available, thereby making them costly. This is expected to hamper the cellulose diacetate film market in the regions mentioned above.

Cellulose Diacetate Films Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the cellulose diacetate film market include Celanese Corporation.