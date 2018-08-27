Opportunities for the global epoxy tooling board market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2023

|

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the epoxy tooling board market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, aerospace, wind energy, and marine industries. The global epoxy tooling board market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth driver is increasing demand of epoxy tooling boards for prototypes of formula one car and aircrafts.

In this market, epoxy tooling board is used for making prototypes for various end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that the transportation is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Excellent dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, chemical inertness, and suitability to use at temperatures up to 130°C are the properties that will drive the growth of epoxy tooling boards. Wind energy is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to increase in penetration of epoxy tooling board in wind blade application.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market with higher production of formula one car. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in the transportation and aerospace end use industries.

Emerging trends, that have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry are development of low cost and high temperature resistance tooling boards. Trelleborg, RAMPF Tooling Solutions, Huntsman, SikaAxson, Base Group, and Stevik are among the major suppliers of the epoxy tooling board market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global epoxy tooling board market by application and by region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in Global Epoxy Tooling Board Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

The study includes market trends and forecasts for the global epoxy tooling board market segmented by applications and region as follows

By End Use Industry ($M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace

• Others

By Density ($M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

• 600-800 kg/m3

• 800-1000 kg/m3

• Above 1000 kg/m3

By Region (Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 to 2023):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

This 125 page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include advanced materials reports, composite materials market report, strategic growth consulting, market research due diligence and business strategy consulting.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth in the global epoxy tooling board market by application (transportation, wind energy, aerospace, marine and others) by density (600-800 kg/m3, 800-1000 kg/m3, above 1000 kg/m3), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW) and why?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?