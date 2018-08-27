Phytoestrogen Supplements Market Worldwide Key Players Forecasts by Revenue, Growth Rate Till 2023

|

Phytoestrogens are plant-derived xenoestrogens which are used to address issues associated with the decline of estrogen secretion during menopause. In recent years, the demands for phytoestrogens have increased owing to the increasing female geriatric population, growing demands for nutraceutical, rising prevalence of acne and increasing awareness regarding women health. However, risks associated with the consumption and low healthcare expenditure within the middle and low-income countries is estimated to restraint the market growth during the forecast period.

In the past few years, the demands for the nutraceuticals have increased, and it is reported that phytoestrogens based nutraceuticals are extensively utilized for reducing the risks of osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Thus, with the growth of the nutraceutical industry, it is estimated that the demands for the phytoestrogens supplements will increase. In 2017, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation estimated that the Indian nutraceuticals market would reach a worth of USD 10 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 21%.

Phytoestrogens supplements consumption incorporates the risks of endocrine disruption, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and others indicating that they have the potential to cause adverse health effects. Thus, the presence of such risk factors followed by low healthcare expenditure within the middle and low-income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Phytoestrogen Supplements market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Top Players in Phytoestrogen Supplements Market:

Nutritionexpress

Doterra

Naturesplus

Vitacost

Solaray

Helios

Archer Daniels Midland

SK Bioland

Medisys Biotech Pvt. Ltd

Guzen Development

Fujicco Co., Ltd

Aushadhi Herbal

Tradichem S.L

Frutarom Ltd

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd

HerboNutram, and others

Intended Audience :

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnological institutes

Government and private laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Medical research laboratories

Market research and consulting service providers

Market Segmentation of Phytoestrogen Supplements Market:

Global Phytoestrogen Supplements Market, by Type

Flavonoids

Isoflavones

Daidzein

Genistein

Glycitein

Biochanin A

Others

Coumestans

Prenyl Flavonoids

Non-flavonoids

Lignans

Stilbenes

Global Phytoestrogen Supplements Market, by Source

Nuts and oilseeds

Soy products

Cereals and breads

Legumes

Meat products

Others

Global Phytoestrogen Supplements Market, by Application

Food & Beverages

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Global Phytoestrogen Supplements Market, by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Organizations

Others

Regional Analysis of Phytoestrogen Supplements Market:

The Americas dominates the global market for phytoestrogen supplements owing growing female geriatric population, and presence of major market players within the region. According to the Administration for Community Living in 2016, the number of older women within the region was estimated to be 26.7 million. Moreover, the presence of developed economies and healthcare sector within the region boosts the market growth.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global phytoestrogen supplements market.

It is reported that the prevalence of acne is increasing in Europe and phytoestrogens supplements can be utilized for the treatment of acne. Thus, the increasing reported cases of acne drives the market growth within the region. According to the British Skin Foundation in 2016, 28% of the total population within the region was estimated to suffer acne.

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region for the global phytoestrogen supplements market in 2017. Factors such as increasing awareness for women health, growing nutraceutical industries within the region and presence of rapidly developing healthcare within the region drives the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global phytoestrogen supplements market. The presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially within the African region make the market to lag within the region. A majority of the market share within this region is estimated to be held by the Middle East due to increasing government funding in the healthcare for healthcare, and presence of developed economies such as the UAE, Kuwait, Dubai, and others.

