Single Beam Spectrophotometers Manufacturers India

| August 27, 2018

Asian Scientific Instruments are foremost Single Beam Spectrophotometers Manufacturers India. We offer a highly advanced and inclusive range of Single beam spectrophotometers to ensemble the customer requirements. It is a solid-state microcontroller based instruments which are designed for quick as well as accurate spectrophotometric analysis of any concentration. Wavelength which ranges from 190 to 1000 nm, with a declaration of 0.1 nm is obtained by the microprocessor controlled stepper motor.

