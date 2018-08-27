UBM India to launch the maiden edition of Food & Hotel India (FHIn)

|

Mumbai, 27th August 2018- UBM India, India’s leading B2B event’s organizer, is delighted to announce the launch of its very first food and hospitality show in the Indian sub-continent, Food and Hotel India Expo (FHIn). The show will belong to a premier and influential category of over 20 market leading food and hospitality shows across 12 countries, organized in Asia by event organizers UBM Allworld. These include Food and Hotel Asia Singapore, HOFEX and Hotelex, among others. The inaugural Food & Hotel India will take place on 5th-7th September 2018 at the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai.

FHIn will serve as an opportunity for industry professionals to showcase flagship products & solutions to the market and will empower the industry to forge alliances with leading Indian & international hospitality chains, consultants, suppliers, investors, while networking with premier buyers and decision makers handpicked for their purchasing power. The expo is widely regarded as Asia’s most established international trade show of its kind located at the centre of a thriving region that continues to see strong growth in the food and hospitality sector. FHIn is well positioned to offer companies the best channel to explore the great market potential available in Asia and will help customers connect with the largest gathering of decision makers, specifiers and end users in India.

The preview expo will witness over 90 exhibitors such as Venus Industries, FnS, Feather Touch, Pascati Chocolates, Saimex Foods, Varahi, DL Corporation, Pam Hygiene, Metal Fabricator of India, Ace Technologies & More, to name a few, from 15 countries such as Spain, USA, Thailand, Turkey, Switzerland, Canada, Peru, and UK.

The Indian food industry is expected to touch US$482 billion by the financial year 2020. India has great scope for worldwide trade in agricultural and processed food products. On the other hand, the Indian tourism and hospitality sector is also among the top 10 sectors in India to draw the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The initiative behind FHIn18 is to provide a platform for India’s food, hospitality and tourism industry to establish business opportunities for international brands.

Some of the key features of the event include elite workshops, chefs competition, product invention, conferences, special events and a product launch pad. Over the course of the three-day exhibition, the agenda is packed with events and a power crammed competition.

Three new, much anticipated, innovative engagements are lined up to offer a stage for knowledge sharing and discussing opportunities and challenges faced by the industry:

India International Culinary Classic – supported and organized by IFCA (India Federation of Culinary Association) and WICA (West India Culinary Association), it is an inaugural Culinary Challenge that will showcase elaborate dishes by top chefs categorizing into ‘Chocolate Showpiece’, ‘Plated Appetizers’, ‘Individual Plated Desserts’, ‘Bread Display’ and ‘Live Cooking’. To enhance the live cooking challenge, FHin has partnered with INTERPORC & USA Egg and Poultry Council for ingredients from Spain and US.

ProWein India, organized by UBM India & Messe Dusseldorf in Association with WSET (Wine and Spirit Education Trust) & All things NICE is the world’s leading knowledge sharing platform for wine and spirits. It will now feature prominently at the inaugural Food & Hotel India exhibition, hosting a range of seminars, wine and spirit tastings, discussions and presentations focusing on sensory perception for wine, spirit and hospitality professionals.

Hospitality Strategy Summit in association with Odd Box aims at developing optimal strategies towards building a better working culture and to solve challenges faced during the development of the same. The summit comprises 4 track events in 1 day, covering key topics of the hospitality industry.

Other than culinary events and workshops, it is also the first time that the USA Egg and Poultry Council & INTERPORC is testing waters in India. This would prove to be a great opportunity for the US and Spanish Exporters to meet with Indian importers and other stakeholders in a week-long trade mission.

Speaking at the announcement of Food & Hotel India, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of UBM said, “We’re thrilled about debuting in the Indian market with FHIn this September, as we see a lot of latent potential here. The Indian Food & Hospitality industry has emerged as one of the key industries driving the growth of the Food & Beverage sector. Driven by the insatiable consumption of its 1.30 billion strong population, India’s rising middle class, and increasing disposable incomes, the sector continues to grow. India also offers tremendous business opportunities for international brands to flourish in its fertile markets. The industry is looking forward to the preview of this show considering the expertise we have gathered and the activities we have lined up for it.”