|

Application of anti-corrosion welded steel pipe for tap water supply:

1. Plastic water-coated plastic steel pipe for domestic water supply, plastic coated composite steel pipe for water supply, and the strength of steel pipe and the corrosion resistance, wear resistance and fluid resistance of plastic pipe. It overcomes the shortcomings of galvanized pipes: easy to rust, yellow water, clogging, weak plastic pipe, etc., which has obvious effects on preventing secondary pollution and improving water quality. Plastic coated pipe factory direct sales, fire water supply pipes, fire-fighting plastic coated steel pipes.

2. The central air conditioning circulation system coating special channel, the use of central air conditioning water circulation system can extend the pipeline and improve the service life, and energy saving, environmental protection, reduce the maintenance costs of the central air conditioning system later.

3. Fire water supply, automatic spray anti-corrosion coating plastic composite pipe, fire, spray system water is characterized by long-term static and sudden emergency, the inner surface of ordinary steel pipe is easy to scale, the internal structure is closed during emergency use, the inner diameter of the pipe is reduced or blocked The delay in disaster relief is unimaginable.

The professional fire-fighting composite pipe adopts flame-retardant epoxy resin, which has good high temperature resistance, focuses on solving the corrosion of fire extinguishing agent, and anti-corrosion and flame resistance in water and waterless state, greatly improving fire water supply and automatic spraying. The service life of the piping system. Increased system value and reduced overall cost of pipeline maintenance.

The use of large-diameter anti-corrosion straight seam submerged arc welded steel pipes for tap water supply has changed these advantages so far. It has a relatively smooth pipe wall without any burrs. It is suitable for passing through cables or crossing wires during construction.Plastic coated steel pipe technology is very mature in foreign countries. Plastic coated steel pipes have been widely used in many fields such as petroleum, chemical, construction, shipbuilding, communication, electric power and underground gas pipelines. For example, there are hundreds of water pipelines in the United States, Japan and other countries. Eighty to ninety percent of the pipe is made of plastic coated steel. Wire tube hot dip process, power cable threading pipe, power threading pipe process.

What are the factors that affect the normal use of plastic coated steel pipes:

1. The plastic coated steel pipe should be selected at a suitable location when it is installed. It cannot be buried in the reinforced concrete structural layer, which is very inconvenient in future maintenance and maintenance.

2. The plastic coated steel pipe can choose the pipe fitting or other connection method when the device is installed, but the welding cannot be selected. In the connection, the user should maintain the joint, it is best to choose from the large diameter gradually connected to the small diameter, and timely closure of the joint to ensure the internal sealing of the paint steel pipe.

3. When the plastic coated pipe is transported, the staff must be careful to operate, and it is strictly forbidden to throw and violently impact to ensure the quality of the plastic steel pipe. Plastic coated steel pipes have excellent corrosion resistance and relatively low frictional resistance. The epoxy resin coated steel pipe is suitable for the transportation of water, drainage, sea water, warm water, oil, gas and other media. The PVC plastic coated steel pipe is suitable for the transportation of drainage, sea water, oil, gas and other media. Performance index 1, coating adhesion: adhesion of polyethylene coating layer ≥ 30N / cm, adhesion of epoxy resin coating is 1 to 3 grades.

The wall of the plastic coated steel pipe is smooth, the drainage performance is good, the fluid resistance is small, and the non-fouling is the biggest advantage compared with spiral submerged arc pipes, and the loss can be greatly reduced. At the same time, the linear expansion coefficient of the large-diameter plastic coated pipe is very small, which makes it very advantageous as a main water pipe, which greatly overcomes the defects of large linear expansion coefficient of other plastics and ordinary pipes.

The large-diameter plastic-coated steel pipe is a cost-effective product of the traditional steel-plastic pipe and galvanized pipe upgrade type. The utility model has the advantages of high strength, high elongation, low temperature brittleness, small expansion coefficient, corrosion resistance, wear resistance and small fluid resistance of the plastic pipe, and belongs to a novel water supply and drainage and anticorrosion. The green large-diameter pipe has been adopted more and more widely by various domestic industries.