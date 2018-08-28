Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market Professional Survey Report 2017, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

|

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, etc. The global market for cancer therapeutics and supportive care drugs was valued at around USD 117.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 222.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 9.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Cancer, also called malignancy, is an abnormal growth of cells. There are more than 100 types of cancer, including breast cancer, skin cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and lymphoma. Symptoms vary depending on the type. Cancer treatment may include chemotherapy, radiation, and/or surgery. 2015 year saw a new high in the number of US food and drug administration approvals of new pharmaceuticals, including new molecular entities (NMEs) and new Biologic License Applications (BLAs), amounting to a total of 45 NMEs and BLAs in all disease states compared with 41 approved in 2014 and much fewer (27) in 2013. Of these 45 NMEs and BLAs entering the market last year, 16 were novel therapies for cancer, providing patients new hope through novel treatment options and new mechanisms of action. New trends in oncology drug development are reflected in the increasing use of biotechnology in the development of anticancer drugs, including immunotherapies or monoclonal antibodies, adoptive-cell therapies, and new vaccines.

New treatment options have become available in the past five years, and the surge of innovation is expected to continue due to a robust pipeline of drugs in clinical development by a large and diverse group of pharmaceutical companies. Innovations in the development of new drugs and therapies, large number of new drugs entering into the market with FDA approval, increasing prevalence of cancerous patients, availability of new treatment options in the market and rise in base of aging population are the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, changing lifestyle habits of populations, increased patient’s healthcare awareness, and increasing demand for non-invasive therapies are further expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. Along with these driving factors, the market for cancer therapeutics is facing some challenges such as time consuming regulatory compliance and high cost of cancer drugs. However, the market for cancer therapeutics and supportive care drugs is likely to rise in the future due to the large number of ongoing innovations for the treatment of cancer.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, presence of large base of cancer patients, rise in investments, and various initiatives by government in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, significant investments and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for cancer therapeutics and supportive care drugs and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017– 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global cancer therapeutics market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

