Co-Working office space in Central Hyderabad

|

Looking for a well-maintained , cost effective co-working office in central Hyderabad ?

Your search will end here.

Eden Business Centre provides fully furnished work stations at an affordable price. The best part is it’s situated in the heart of the city saving you commute time.

To know more , please contact us on

040-66108522 or you can visit us:

Eden Annexe,1-1-460/1/1,Devi Chowk , Gandhinagar,New Bakaram,

Hyderabad

500080