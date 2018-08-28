Exhibition: India Foodex 2018 Bangalore
Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd. will be hosting an exhibition ‘India Foodex 2018’ at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from 31 August 2018 to 2 September 2018. Our Stall numbers are M-61 and 62 in hall number 1. The exhibition will offer a wide range of our products in various types and models.
Sansui is a renowned name in providing digital weighing solutions. Accuracy of weight, digital display, convenience of usage, sturdy make-up, excellent calibration, user-friendly mechanism are some striking features of Sansui products. Weighing scales exhibited will include baby weighing scales, milk scales, jewelry scales, table-top scales, platform scales, weighbridges, digital taximeters. Our stall at the exhibition will provide a one-stop solution to all your weighing needs.
Related News
Nickel Alloy Market Drivers, Opportunities, Sales Channels, Distributors and Challenges
This report researches the worldwide Nickel Alloy market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) inRead More
Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022
The market research intelligence report on title Global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) MarketRead More