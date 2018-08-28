Global Sports Protective Equipment Market to reach a market size of $8.3 bn by 2022

|

According to a new report Global Sports Protective Equipment Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Sports Protective Equipment is expected to attain a market size of $8.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The Protective Gear market dominated the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. The Face Protection & Mouth guards market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Helmets & Other Headgear market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The Head & Face market dominated the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market by Area of Protection in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Lower Extremity market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The Specialty Retail Stores market dominated the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market by Distribution Channel in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Multi-Retail Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Online Stores & Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 5.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Sports Protective Equipment Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Sports Protective Equipment have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Amer Sports Corporation, Under Armour, Inc., Vista Outdoor, Performance Sports Group, Nike,Inc, Adidas AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc., Puma SE, V.F. Corporation, and Fila, Inc.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-sports-protective-equipment-market/

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market By Product Type

Protective Gear

Protective Eye wear

Face Protection & Mouth guards

Helmets & Other Headgear

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market By Area of Protection

Head & Face

Trunk & Thorax

Upper Extremity

Lower Extremity

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market By Distribution Channel

Specialty Retail Stores

Multi-Retail Stores

Online Stores & Others

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market By Geography

North America Sports Protective Equipment Market

U.S Sports Protective Equipment Market

Canada Sports Protective Equipment Market

Mexico Sports Protective Equipment Market

Rest of North America Sports Protective Equipment Market

Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market

Germany Sports Protective Equipment Market

U.K Sports Protective Equipment Market

France Sports Protective Equipment Market

Russia Sports Protective Equipment Market

Spain Sports Protective Equipment Market

Italy Sports Protective Equipment Market

Rest of Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Equipment Market

China Sports Protective Equipment Market

Japan Sports Protective Equipment Market

India Sports Protective Equipment Market

South Korea Sports Protective Equipment Market

Singapore Sports Protective Equipment Market

Australia Sports Protective Equipment Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Protective Equipment Market

LAMEA Sports Protective Equipment Market

Brazil Sports Protective Equipment Market

Argentina Sports Protective Equipment Market

UAE Sports Protective Equipment Market

Saudi Arabia Sports Protective Equipment Market

South Africa Sports Protective Equipment Market

Nigeria Sports Protective Equipment Market

Rest of LAMEA Sports Protective Equipment Market

Companies Profiled

Amer Sports Corporation

Under Armour, Inc.

Vista Outdoor

Performance Sports Group

Nike,Inc

Adidas AG

New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc.

Puma SE

F. Corporation

Fila, Inc

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Sports Protective Equipment Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Sports Protective Equipment Market (2016-2022)

Europe Sports Protective Equipment Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Sports Protective Equipment Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Sports Protective Equipment Market (2016-2022)