Myart blockchain have invited by Global blockchain wealth summit(Taiwan)

| August 28, 2018

Myart blockchain have invited by The first CADE Global BLockchain Wealth Summit(Taiwan) and make speech for culture and art industry.

On july 28th 2018,Myart blockchain have invited by The first CADE Global BLockchain Wealth Summit(Taiwan) to make speech for art blockchchain . Global blockchain wealth summit(Taiwan)is one biggest blockchain meetup in Taiwan.More than 1000 persons join in that meetup.Almost of them are from Taiwan.

