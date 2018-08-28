Residential Flats in Hyderabad
“RAJAPUSHPA ATRIA” is a Luxurious High-rise Residential Gated Community being developed by RAJAPUSHPA PROPERTIES.
It’s perfectly located in Kokapet; near the thriving Gachibowli Financial District is close to major priorities of life. Surrounding RAJAPUSHPA ATRIA are major MNCs, IT giants, Shopping Malls, Schools and many more, which makes it the best choice.
https://www.rajapushpa.in/atria/
