The Inexpensive Solution to Your Expensive Printing Problems: Label Ales

|

Label Ales are a specialised supply company for thermal label printers, barcode printers and printer ribbons. Their products are used widely in food, manufacturing & wine industries. With their vast experience in the thermal printing industry, they provide the best and most cost-effective solutions for your printing needs.

The services offered by Label Ales:

Trial Prints: Numerous thoroughly detailed trials are carried out to find the appropriate ribbons for various types of labels. They can be Matte, Semi-Glossy, & Dairy Film.

Thermal Label Barcode Printer Sales: Label printers are sold for smaller printing runs. This employs high-speed printing (up to 4 inches/sec) through the thermal transfer and direct thermal technology. These are equipped with parallel as well as serial interfaces which allow them easy loading of labels and smoother printer operations.

Label Bureau: Information is printed on blank labels. This can either be supplied by the customers or by us. Overprinting of variable information on generic labels can also done.

Some of the products from its wide list of equipment are mentioned below:

GODEX RT700IW

This printer uses the method of direct thermal transfer for printing labels.

The resolution is 203 dpi.

The print speed offered is up to 7 IPS.

It has a Flash memory of 8MB with 16MB SDRAM.

Its processor is a 32Bit RISC CPU.

The Godex RT700IX supports both ribbons of 300 metres and labels of 10-inch diameter. They can be used for bulk printing. This printer allows intuitive operation through its coloured TFT LCD which comes with navigable buttons.

GODEX G500

This printer uses the method of direct thermal transfer for printing labels.

The resolution is 203 dpi.

The print speed offered is up to 5 IPS.

It has a Flash memory of 8MB with 16MB SDRAM.

Its processor is a 32Bit RISC CPU.

The Godex G500 uses twin sensor technology to print labels. It can detect labels for continuous form, gap labels, & it also has an efficient black mark sensing. The printer is manufactured and tested numerous times to ensure strength and stability which caters to its reliability.

Ribbons available at Label Ales:

Resin Colour Ribbons: These ribbons are made of pure resin. They have a high melting point which makes printing with these a highly durable option.

Wax-Resin Ribbons: These are hybrid ribbons produced by a mixture of wax and resin. They offer extraordinary print quality and give the print resistance against scratches and smudges.

Please refer to https://www.labelales.co.za/ for further information

About Label Ales

Label Ales was established in 2005 as a product supplier for various thermal printing industries. The products include mostly label and barcode printers. They are also suppliers of printer rental services.

Contact:

3A The Edward, 113 Blaauwberg Road

Corner of Donkin Street, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 556 5736