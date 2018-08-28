Wine Varietals Produced at Keenan Winery Napa Valley

|



Keenan Winery produces Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley Reserve, Merlot Napa Valley, Carneros Merlot, Mailbox Reserve Merlot, Cabernet Franc Spring Mountain, Syrah Napa Valley, Zinfandel Napa Valley, Mernet proprietary red blend, Chardonnay Napa Valley and Summer Blend (white blend). On the estate, the winery grows: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Zinfandel, Cabernet Franc and Chardonnay. The following provides a retrospective look at these wine varietals and how each has evolved throughout the history of winemaking at the Keenan Winery estate in the world-famous Napa Valley, California. If you’d like to skip the wine history, or wine education and simply go to our online wine store, that’s fine by us, too!

Keenan Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Grapes – 2001 marked the first vintage in which Keenan Winery had ever produced, a “Reserve” Cabernet Sauvignon. The idea behind the Reserve Cabernet was to make a big and powerful Cabernet Sauvignon from the Keenan Estate that would be worthy of aging, yet balanced in terms of both structure and finesse.

Keenan Merlot Wine Grapes – The steady, high temperatures of the Keenan estate, on Spring Mountain above the Napa Valley floor, allowed harvest at peak maturity of the grapes. The grapes for Keenan Merlot are harvested primarily from the Keenan Estate on Spring Mountain.

Keenan Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Grapes – The 1993 Cabernet Sauvignon begins a new era for Keenan as this is the first vintage with winemaker Nils Venge actively involved in the wine making process.

Keenan Napa Syrah Wine Grapes – Keenan first produced Syrah in 2001. The nose of the wine offers aromas of black cherry and blackberry along with underlying floral nuances.

Keenan Zinfandel Wine Grapes – Keenan’s Zinfandel is made up of grapes grown primarily on Keenan’s Spring Mountain District estate. The Estate Zinfandel imparts structure, ripe black fruit and complex earthy nu-ances. Zinfandel grown in Calistoga makes up the remainder of the blend and supplies spice and briary red fruit aromas.

Keenan Chardonnay Wine Grapes – The 1996 Keenan Chardonnay was made from select vineyards located on the floor of the Napa Valley. Keenan continues to barrel ferment and barrel age 100% of the Chardonnay production; one-third of the oak barrels used are new French oak.

Keenan’s Proprietary Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot Wine Grape Blend: Mernet – Blending trials began in June of 2001, with separate lots of 1999 Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot; it didn’t take long to decide upon the two lots that fit together.

Carneros Merlot Wine Grapes – Keenan has purchased Merlot grapes from the Napa Carneros district for many years. The “Carneros” is the southern region of Napa that is closest to the San Pablo Bay and is known for producing high-quality Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Merlot Napa Valley.

Robert Keenan Winery Napa Valley produces nearly 14,000 cases per year. The reputation of the Keenan Merlots was solidified in 1988 when tastings of the Keenan Merlots against the world famous Petrus wines (Merlots) resulted in a virtual draw.

Robert Keenan Winery combines both the art and science of winemaking with a relentless passion for producing fine wines for your enjoyment. From using only the finest grapes to the Portuguese cork in the bottle, the Keenan commitment to quality is consistent. The wine is testament to these efforts. One taste and you will note the Keenan difference. However, why limit yourself to only one taste? Join Keenan Napa Wine Clubs and become a member of an association of enthusiastic wine lovers dedicated to enjoying first-rate wines.

Contact:

Robert Keenan Winery

https://www.keenanwinery.com

3660 Spring Mountain Road, St. Helena, CA 94574 USA

707-963-9177