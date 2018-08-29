Endpoint Detection Response Market: Industry KnowHow By 2024

|

​Global Endpoint Detection Response Market: Overview

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) refers to the category of solutions and tools that emphasize the detection, investigation, and mitigation of suspicious activities and problems on endpoints and hosts. As it is an emerging technology, a vast scope for expansion awaits the market.

The global market for endpoint detection and response devices has been segmented in terms of industry vertical, type of deployment, size of the organization, and geography. Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large-sized enterprises are the major segments of the market on the basis of organization size. The healthcare, government, BFSI, media and telecommunication, legal, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing are some of the key industry vertical segments. Managed, premise, and hybrid deployment are the key segments by type of deployment.

The report discusses the key trends, growth opportunities, market restraints and drivers of the global market for endpoint detection and response systems. The competitive scenario of the market has been discussed, wherein the numerous market players have been evaluated in terms of market shares, product portfolios, and business strategies. The report also incorporates a recommendation section that primarily aims at assisting the companies who look forward to fortify their presence in the market.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market: Drivers and Restraints

As the customized targeted malware attack toolkits and advanced persistent threats (APTs) are increasingly creating threats, the use of endpoint detection and response solutions will prove to be a boon to several organizations. These solutions supplement conventional signature-based technologies to attain enhanced visibility and behavior-based anomaly detection throughout endpoints. Thus, they can be easily incorporated into the existing security systems. They are capable of malware discovery, limiting the loss of sensitive data, together with bringing down the risk of data breaches on endpoints. Therefore, the demand for these tools and solutions will rise substantially.

The emergence of IoT and failure of signature based antivirus systems will also generate significant demand for these solutions. With the excessive usage of mobile devices, the number of threats witnessed on mobile endpoints has been augmenting. The rise in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend across organizations is another prominent growth driver of the market.

On the flip side, lack of awareness about these solutions can nip the growth of the market in the bud. However, with the proliferation of technology across banking and financial processes, the espousal of endpoint detection and response solutions will gain momentum, negating the effect of this restraint. Consequently, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector might outshine other segments.

Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global market for endpoint detection and response has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Latin America. Owing to the large scale adoption of data security measures, North America and Europe are about to witness phenomenal growth. North America might lead the regional market, as the presence of several key vendors in the region spurs demand. In countries such as Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Canada, the U.S., and Spain, it is mandatory to protect the information associated with the customers and employees. This will result in the expansion of the market.

Asia Pacific is teeming with growth opportunities, driven by the flourishing IT sector in countries such as India. The innumerable SMEs present in countries such as India, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, and China are likely to embrace endpoint detection and response technology, augmenting growth.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Fidelis Cybersecurity, Trend Micro Inc., Cybereason Inc., Intel Corporation, Digital Guardian Inc., Guidance Software, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Tripwire Inc., Bromium Inc., and CrowdStrike Inc. are some of the leading firms operating in the global market for endpoint detection and response systems.

