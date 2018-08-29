Global Non Lethal Weapons Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2021

|

Global Non Lethal Weapons Market by End User (Law Enforcement and Military & Defense), by Product Type (Direct Contact Weapons and Directed Energy Weapons), by Technology (Electromagnetic, Mechanical, and Chemicals) and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Non Lethal Weapons Market – Market Overview

Non Lethal weapons are used by both the military and the law enforcement forces. Unlike lethal weapons, that can cause casualties, the Non Lethal weapons are used to reduce the fatalities to a large extent. These weapons are specifically designed to cause temporary harm or injury to a person. Non Lethal weapons are mainly used for crowd dispersion, controlling civil wars, and controlling illegal protests against governments.

Non Lethal have become the weapon of choice for state police forces in many parts of the world where they do not have permit to use lethal weapons on civilians. One of the reasons for this is also the easy availability of Non Lethal weapons. They are available legally for the state’s use. There are thousands of companies in approximately 100 countries producing small arms and Non Lethal weapons. The Small Arms industry has become globalized, with most of the small arms, including Non Lethal weapons now being produced in different countries.

Militarization of police forces by providing them with more arms and weapons is also one of the major drivers. For example, there is an increase in the rate of police militarization in the US, under the program ‘Urban shield’ fuelled by the money from Department of Homeland Security. In the US, the Department of Defense is also authorized to donate surplus military equipment to the police. The police are also authorized to purchase weapons for counter-drug actions, homeland security, and emergency response activities. Similarly, the EU has established a multinational police force, the EGF, with military status, which performs police tasks with the scope of crisis management operations. The EGF consists of more than 3,000 militarized police from member countries such as France, Portugal, Netherlands, Italy, Romania, and Spain, and can be deployed in any of the EU member nations.

Armies across the world conduct mock drills at regular intervals. Mock drills prepares the armed forces for conflict scenarios. For mock drill purposes, a large number of Non Lethal weapons such as the guns that fire pellets, pepper guns and Non Lethal grenades are used. In conflict regions such as Kashmir (India), military forces and the state police largely use Non Lethal weapons during mock drills. They learn ways to control protestors without collateral damage.

Non Lethal Weapons Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the Non Lethal weapons market is segmented in to four key dynamics:

Segmentation by End User: Law Enforcement and Military & Defense.

Segmentation by Product Type: Direct Contact Weapons and Directed Energy Weapons.

Segmentation by Technology: Electromagnetic, Mechanical, and Chemicals.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Non Lethal Weapons Market – Regional Analysis

The US is the single largest market for Non Lethal weapons. The law enforcement bodies largely use Non Lethal weapons to control violent crimes in the country. US has the highest ratio of civil ownership of guns in the world with an estimate of 90 guns per 100 residents. The rules and regulations permitting the ownership of guns by civilians are quite convenient in the US, along with the low denial rate for obtaining the license. This has also led to high incidents of violent crimes.

Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina are the other major exporters and importers of Non Lethal in the Americas, whereas other countries such as Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, and Chile are the major importers. Brazil is also the second largest producer of Non Lethal weapons in the Americas after the US. Along with the rise in violence, Non Lethal weapons production has also increased in Brazil. Many of the other South American countries are also struggling with border tensions as well as internal civil unrest. Thus, both military and defense, and law enforcement bodies possess Non Lethal weapons in the region.

In the recent years, the Asian countries have been prone to extremist and insurgent threats as well as territorial disputes. China, Japan, India, and South Korea, the three major technological hubs of the Asia-Pacific region, have increased their military expenses significantly, and have procured a number of advanced Non Lethal weapons. The other countries of the region, such as India, Australia, and Singapore are not lagging behind, as they have increased their military exports, over the years.

Europe is currently facing a challenging security situation on many fronts. The economic and political crisis in European countries such as Portugal, Greece, Ireland, Cyprus, and Ukraine and violence in the Middle East and North African countries display multiple challenges for the respective countries. Also, the growing influx of illegal immigrants from countries such as Syria, Iraq, and Libya into the European countries is escalating the risk of internal instability. These challenges fuel the demand for Non Lethal weapons in this region. With the deployment of such advanced systems by the European Union (EU) and other government bodies, the European countries such as France, Germany, Russia, Turkey, and the UK would have greater control over these turbulent and unrest situations.

