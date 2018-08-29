Global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market to reach a market size of $56.7bn by 2022

|

According to a new report Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market is expected to attain a market size of $56.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

The Voltage Regulator market dominated the Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Product Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Integrated ASSP market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Motor Control IC market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Consumer Electronics market dominated the Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Telecom & Networking market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Texas Instruments Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Omron Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corp, and STMicroelectronics N.V.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuits Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Voltage Regulator

Integrated ASSP

Battery Management ICs

Motor Control IC

Others

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecom & Networking

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

US. Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Canada Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Mexico Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Rest of North America Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Europe Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Germany Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

UK. Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

France Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Russia Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Spain Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Italy Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Rest of Europe Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

China Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Japan Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

India Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

South Korea Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Singapore Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Taiwan Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

LAMEA Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Brazil Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Argentina Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

UAE Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Saudi Arabia Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

South Africa Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Nigeria Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Rest of LAMEA Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs)Market

Companies Profiled

Texas Instruments Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Omron Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

