Hand Sanitizer Market Growth, Production Capacity and Distributor Analysis till 2025

Global Hand Sanitizer Market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end user and geography. Hand sanitizers are antiseptic hand solutions which are substitutes to washing hands with water and soap. They are usually available in various forms such as liquid solutions, gels or foams. Generally, the hand sanitizers are alcoholic based such as ethyl alcohol which is an active constituent and functions as an antiseptic. In addition, the other constituents consist of glycerine, water and fragrance. The percentage of alcohol can differ. On the other hand, there are also non-alcoholic based hand sanitizers that comprise antibiotic compound called triclocarban or triclosan. The alcoholic based hand sanitizers are widely used.

Hand sanitizers are highly advantageous while travelling as they eliminate the need of washing hands frequently and also save time. The factors that propel the growth of the Hand Sanitizer Market include changing standard of living, growing awareness among people, busy lifestyles, increase in health consciousness and innovations in products. In addition, hand sanitizers are portable, convenient and can be easily used. On the other hand, there are certain factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as health hazards related with hand sanitizers owing to the presence of chemical constituents. In addition, some of the hand sanitizers such as the liquid hand sanitizers are flammable. Moreover, using hand sanitizers may lead to disruption of the endocrine system.

Hand Sanitizer Market is classified on the basis of product type as foam hand sanitizer, gel hand sanitizer, sanitizing hand wipes, liquid hand sanitizer, spray hand sanitizer, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented as supermarket, drug stores, retailers, online sales, grocery stores, and others. Hand Sanitizer Market is classified on the basis of end user as hospitals, schools, corporate segments, restaurants, military, household, hotels, shopping plaza, and others.

Top Key Players Analysis covered in Hand Sanitizer Market Report

Reckitt Benckiser(UK)

P&G(US)

Unilever(UK)

Amway(US)

3M(US)

Lion Corporation(JP)

Medline(US)

Vi-Jon(US)

Henkel(GE)

Chattem(US)

GOJO Industries(US) and many others

Segmentation on the basis of Product Types,

Waterless Hand Soap

Ordinary Hand Soap

Other Hand Soap

Segmentation on the basis of Applications,

Medical

Daily

Other

Key Stakeholders

Hand Sanitizer Manufacturers

Hand Sanitizer Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hand Sanitizer Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Geographically, the global market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. In case of geographical region, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the Hand Sanitizer Market.

