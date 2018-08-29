Main Menu

Portable Water Purifiers Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

| August 29, 2018

This report presents the worldwide Portable Water Purifiers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Portable Water Purifiers market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Portable Water Purifiers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • GE Water
  • Pall
  • RWL water
  • Veolia
  • Watts
  • 3M
  • Brita
  • Clack
  • Culligan
  • Degremont
  • EcoWater
  • Eureka Forbes
  • EVOQUA
  • First water
  • Pentair
  • PureAqua
  • WOGgroup

Portable Water Purifiers Breakdown Data by Type

  • RO
  • Ion Exchange
  • Filtration
  • Distillation

Portable Water Purifiers Breakdown Data by Application

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

Portable Water Purifiers Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Regions
  • Other Regions

Portable Water Purifiers Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • GCC Countries
  • Turkey
  • Egypt
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Water Purifiers :

  • History Year: 2013 – 2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

 

 

