Analysis of the Global Cloud Monitoring Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2014

We have produced a new premium report Cloud Monitoring Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Cloud Monitoring. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Cloud Monitoring Market by service model (platform, software, infrastructure as a service), component (solution, services),application (manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications and ITes, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others) through main geographies in the Global Cloud Monitoring Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Cloud Monitoring Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Cloud Monitoring Market are Dynatrace, Cloudyn, Idera, CA Technologies, Sevone, Solarwinds, Kaseya, Logicmonitor, Zenoss, and Datadog. According to report the global cloud monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global cloud monitoring market covers segments such as service model, component, and application. The service model segments include platform as a service, software as a service and infrastructure as a service. On the basis of component the global cloud monitoring market is categorized into solution and services. Furthermore, on the basis of organization size the cloud monitoring market is segmented as small enterprises, medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of application the cloud monitoring market is segmented as manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications and it is healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, media and entertainment and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cloud monitoring market such as, Dynatrace, Cloudyn, Idera, CA Technologies, Sevone, Solarwinds, Kaseya, Logicmonitor, Zenoss, and Datadog.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global cloud monitoring market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of cloud monitoring market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the cloud monitoring market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cloud monitoring market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

