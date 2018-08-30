CAST’S 5000 GPS Wavefront Generator: Simple, Flexible, and Versatile

|

The GPS wavefront simulator from CAST is the only CRPA tester that gives way to full testing of the antenna system with ease while still enhancing accuracy and reliability, among other capabilities.

[Tewksbury, 08/30/2018] – CAST Navigation says its CAST-5000 GPS Wavefront Generator will be of great use to military and government clients. Clients can fully test the antenna of the sole Controlled Reception Pattern Antenna (CRPA) tester, from start to finish. CAST Navigation says clients can simultaneously test the CRPA antenna, electronics, and the receiver without the signals.

The Pros

Government and military clients can depend on the high accuracy and precision of the CAST-5000 in CRPA antenna and testing for attitude determination receiver. Its inter card carrier phase error of < 1cm makes four unaided simulations meet at a single point.

CAST Navigation explains the system produces one clear GPS RF signal wavefront. Clients can upgrade and modify the CAST-5000 configuration to a simulator that has another anti-jam testing capability.

The simulator can pinpoint signal transition characteristics and interference levels for narrowband and broadband jammers. Under various dynamics, the simulator stands as a similar model of the signal wavefront.

The Functions

The CAST-5000 generates GPS wavefront through a mixed configuration that uses its GPS RF generator cards. Every card, according to CAST Navigation, produces GPS satellites fitting for the entire configuration. The company says clients can use the cards separately or together.

Testers can manage the user motions, which present an array of environmental models. Clients have the option to tailor the CRPA GPS antenna model, giving them total control over the navigation messages. Throughout a range of test applications, the CAST-5000’s digital architecture makes reliability, fidelity, and accuracy better.

CAST Navigation also tells clients that they can mitigate interference through several techniques, because of the CAST-5000’s additional feature. This feature ensures a GNSS receiver’s accuracy.

With its capabilities, military and government clients can make use of the simulation according to their needs.

About CAST

CAST develops world-class GNSS/INS simulation systems. The company focuses on producing a wide variety of systems for broad avionics- and PNT-related tasks. It manufactures carefully-designed navigation simulators, which is the bread-and-butter of the business.

Clients can rely on CAST’s full-service, training, upgrade, maintenance, as well as its repair services. Go to https://castnav.com/ today for more information.