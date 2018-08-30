EuroSciCon Conference on Biotechnology and Bioengineering 2019
EuroSciCon is happy to announce its next conference “Biotechnology and Bioengineering 2019” which is to be held on March 4-6, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The event highlights the theme ’Novel Trends and Advances in Biotechnology and Bioengineering ’. Researchers, academicians, students , scientists , doctors and industrialists all are invited to the conference to share their knowledge and experience to the participants.
