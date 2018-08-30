Free Stocks Trading Seminar Malaysia

|

Dear Partners and Traders,

Epic Research Pte Ltd is organizing FREE Trading Seminar in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur).

Topic: Measuring The KLSE Breadth – Investment Outlook

Date : 7th September 2018

Time: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM (Followed by Dinner)

Venue: TKP Confrence Center, Kuala lumpur

Address: TKP Confrence Center, CP77, Suite 21.03-06, 21st Floor 33 50250, Central Plaza, 2506, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

P.s.: Every Attendee will get Assured Free Services upto RM10,000 (Seminar Followed by Dinner)

Register now for free seminar – http://www.epicresearch.my/registration

2018 started off on the bearish note given the changing dynamics of global financial markets. Trade War has been escalating while currency war is not anymore impending but a reality. The Face-off between the US and China has its own ripples effect on other Asian economies. There has been a lot of volatility that has hit the Asian markets because of Geopolitics and Geoeconomics. The indices have taken a hit while value erosion is seen in blue chips in the last few months.

There are timing models and tactical methods that can be deployed using a top-down approach and optimize the investment return. Relative comparisons and analysis help identifying the out-performers that will ride the next stock market investment opportunity.

We will discuss various aspects of Financial Market to help you out to make a better Investing / Trading decision and giving your investment an edge during these volatile times.

1. What major events and markets risks will affect the Index in Q3 2018?

2. What strategies can be used to optimize the return on investment?

3. Passive and Active Trading Strategies, Which one you should follow?

4. Dynamic and Tactical Asset Allocation for Q3

Limited seats available Register Now!!!!!!!!!