Global Medical Suction Devices Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Medical suction devices market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2018-2023

Medical suction devices are essential part of procedure followed in a healthcare establishment and it is imperative that reliable, accurate & safe suction devices are used during surgical procedure. It is necessary to create suction during surgical procedure which enable in clearing the airway of blood, saliva, vomit, or other secretions so that a patient may breathe. Factors motivating the growth of this market are growing incidence of chronic disease and rising demand of compact & portable medical devices. In addition, increasing demand of point of care services are major factor which are driving this market. Highly stringent regulatory guideline for the production and approval of medical suction devices may restrict the grow of this market. However, growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economy and advancement in suction devices have bought new opportunity to Medical suction devices market.

Geographically Medical suction devices market is divided into north America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. North America region represents considerably a largest market for Medical suction devices in terms of unit shipment and revenue generation. APAC region with a huge population is fastest growing market due to government funding and support. China’s healthcare coverage policy is the major motivator of the regional market.

The global players in the Medical suction devices market includes Allied Healthcare Products Inc, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Drive Medical, INTEGRA Biosciences, Medicop, Precision Medical, Inc. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in R&D, product development and partnership & collaboration. In January 2017 Drive Medical acquired Sidhil group Ltd to focus on research and development to expand their product portfolio with recent technological development.