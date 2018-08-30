|

Heilind Asia Wins 2018 Industry and IoT Fast-Growing Authorized Distributor Award from CEDA (China Electronics Distributor Association) in Chengdu, China on July 12th.

To promote the technology and industry innovation in China, and commend excellent electronic component distributors as well as technology value-added partners for the industry and IOT field, CEDA held an award ceremony for authorized distributors during the China Electronic Information Expo in Chengdu, China on July 12th.

The award ceremony honors the fast-growing authorized distributors, especially in the fields of industry and IoT; the result of this selection is based on public voting and CEDA experts’ evaluation. Heilind Asia provides the operations on the ideals of deep inventory, flexible policies, responsive systems, knowledgeable technical support and unsurpassed customer service; it is these philosophies that have made Heilind grow fast.

“It is our great pleasure to be recognized as the 2018 Industry and IoT Fast-Growing Authorized Distributor by CEDA and electronics industry. Heilind is the authorized distributor for more than 100 world leading manufacturers, and we could also provide a completed set of value added services. We hope to bring more customers our professional services in future.” said Vesper Hu, Heilind Asia Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager, APAC.

“To promote the technology and industry innovation in China, CEDA held the summit for electronic and technical enterprise from home and abroad to have the deep communication.” said Wenhai Chen, vice president of China Information Industry Trade Association and General Manager of China Electronic Appliance Corporation.

Heilind Electronics (www.heilindasia.com, www.heilind.com) was founded in 1974 and has its global headquarter in Boston, USA. It has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind is the authorized distributor for world leading manufacturers such as 3M, Adam Tech, Alpha Wire, American Zettler, Amphenol Industrial Operations, Amphenol RF, AICC, BEI Sensors, Belden, Bivar, Bulgin, Cambion, Cinch, Circuit Assembly, Conec, Crydom, Delta , EDAC, ERNI, E-Switch, Essentra, Glenair, Heyco, Hubbell, JAE, JST, Keystone, LEMO, Metz Connect, Mill-Max, Molex, Omron, Sensata, Smith Connectors, Souriau, Steward, Switchcraft, Sullins, TE Connectivity, Weidmuller, Xmultiple etc.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About CEDA:

CEDA (www.cedachina.org) is a non-profit industry service organization that promotes the development of authorized electronic distribution service systems in China and is committed to the construction of electronic component supply chains. CEDA’s mission is to actively strive for policy and industry resources in the context of the country’s encouragement to develop production services, and to promote the integration of electronic components distribution services with technology services, business services, modern logistics and financial services.

