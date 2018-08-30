Leisure Hotels Group Gears up for Long weekends

|

Leisure Hotels Group, the largest luxury Hotels Chain in Uttarakhand, gearing up to offer exotic destinations, has announced special tariffs for last minute travel for its properties across Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh.

Valid for Six of the Leisure Hotels Group’s Twenty Six Properties at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh and Nainital, Rishikesh & Haridwar in Uttarakhand the package will be valid for a minimum length of stay for 2 Nights from September 1st -3rd 2018.

While announcing the Long Weekend Packages, Shahzad Aslam, Head of Sales, Leisure Hotels Group stated, “This Year the Indian Festivals and other important holidays mark all the long weekends in India that make for those exciting long vacation. We understand how priceless these long weekends are, and keeping a tab on them is also important for planning those long-awaited trips. So if you are a traveller, we want to let you know that we have made your job a little easier by putting out details of our perfect Holiday Destinations.”

‘The Naini Retreat’, Nainital, a charming hundred year old strikingly beautiful palatial building that once served as the residence of Maharaja of Pilibhit offers stay starting from INR 7000/ Night. The Himalayan hotel re-awakens the pleasures of living – you are welcome to take a trek into the mountains, go on a golfing date at the regal hundred-year-old Raj Bhawan Golf Course, enjoy a special cultural evening featuring performances by traditional Kumaoni artists or take a yacht ride at the highest sailing club in the world.

The stay at ‘Aloha on the Ganges’, an exquisite resort in Rishikesh, located right on the banks of the Ganges River, starts at INR 6999/ Night. Aloha on the Ganges is the ultimate escape from the mundane to the spiritual, where services on offer include experiential journey of yoga & spirituality through Ayurvedic and International spa, Meditation & Yoga sessions, swimming, Nature walks; guided tour of Ashrams or hit a winding trekking trail in the Kumaon foothills. The Rajaji National Park nearby offers park safaris as well.

The stay at the second largest resort in the group -‘The Riverview Retreat’ situated along with the banks of River Kosi, starts from INR 6000/ night. Surrounded by nature & wildlife, the luxury wildlife resort has on offers entertainment nights with live performance, cocktails and bonfires, bird watching, fishing, safaris, nature walks/ treks/ hikes, and much more.

The ‘Haveli Hari Ganga’, a 1913 built Haveli by the then Maharaja of Pilibhit for hosting royal guests, today known as the ‘Haveli Hari Ganga ’, a luxury Heritage hotel set on the banks of the holy Ganges offers a regal experience of exuberant luxury for devotees and tourists arriving in Haridwar. The stay starts from INR 7,400/ Night.

Located near “Har ki Pari”, the ghat on which a bath can cleanse a soul from all its earthen trappings, ‘Ganga Lahari’ is another gem amongst the hotels in Haridwar. It offers stay at INR 6500/ Night to pilgrims and tourists coming to Haridwar. The facilities extended by both the hotels- ‘Haveli Hari Ganga’ & ‘Ganga Lahiri’ include Instructor led Holistic Yoga session, Havan at Private Ghat, Evening Ganga Arti, Bhajan Sandhya, Morniing Ganges walk, Hi-tea, discount coupon to be redeemed at Spa.

‘The Earl’s Court’, Nainital, a cosy abode amidst lush green pine trees and snow clad mountains, serves an easy access to all the popular tourist attractions of Nainital- places like Bhimtal, Cave Gardens, Dorothy’s Seat or a scenic boat ride in the serene Nainital Lake or a thrilling rock climbing session etc., and many more are easily reachable from the hotel. Once the home of British Army officer, Captain P. Richardson, the hotel still carries forward the legacy and gives travellers a royal feel. The stay starts at INR 5000/ Night.

The stay at “7 Pines – “An English Retreat”, a quintessential English built with a British colonial décor located in the quaint hill town of Kasauli, starts from INR 6500/ Night. Kausali with its pristine pine forests and stay at the cozy and comfortable double bedrooms overlooking the Shimla Hills along with live Guitar performance over Bonfire every evening makes for a perfect weekend getaway.

About Leisure Hotels

Leisure Hotels Limited is a major player in Uttarakhand’s hospitality sector. Its portfolio of hotels, resorts, luxury Villa’s & camps, incorporates beautiful properties in the state’s tourist & scenic destinations offering leisure, adventure & spiritual experiences. Since the time of the first venture at Nainital – The Naini Retreat in September 1989, the company has had the opportunity to serve the largest number of tourists in Uttarakhand at much sought after locations i.e. Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ramgarh, Rajaji National Park etc.

The individual resorts & camps typically offer between twenty to fifty rooms, providing warm & personalized services. Leisure Hotels in its 29 years of operations has struck deep and meaningful relationships with many companies in managing & promoting their hotels in India & abroad, namely Claridges Hotels, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Taj Hotels & Resorts. For further details, please visit: http://www.leisurehotels.co.in/