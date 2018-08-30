|

Not every feminine take on classic menswear styles becomes a success but the Michael Kors Ritz Quartz Chronograph Crystal Accents MK6324 Ladies Watch is definitely out of that league. It’s rose gold-tone finish, its chronograph dials and the pavé stones merge together and create an adorable piece for fashionable, active women with a preference for a speedy, active life.

As a part of the Ritz collection, the Michael Kors Ritz Quartz Chronograph Crystal Accents MK6324 Ladies Watch presents a stunning timepiece that’s both subtle and suitable to be worn at workplace as much as on a girls’ night out or at a formal gathering. Occasional or casual, it’s fit for both.

The Michael Kors Ritz Quartz Chronograph Crystal Accents MK6324 Ladies Watch comes from an established brand lineage and is a distinctive, very refined piece meant for the discerning women who would settle for nothing less than the best within a given price bracket. The Michael Kors Watches Online portrays a lot of good vibe with a pleasant attitude that doesn’t hurt but captivates with its adorning power. A perfect fit to just any ensemble except for too ethnic ones, the Michael Kors Ritz Quartz Chronograph Crystal Accents MK6324 Ladies Watch is quite a bit larger and substantial than the standard ladies’ watches. It is ought to be, for the chronograph feature requires a larger surface area to accommodate itself, which is also to facilitate a clear viewing. The stopwatch feature is not just for show and the larger watch face with distinctive markings stand as a proof. Standing at 11mm, the case is 37mm across its diameter and that brings out the shine of the crystal set bezel all the better.

A common question asked is to what extent a watch might withstand water and moisture from seeping inside the case and under the crystal atop. With the Michael Kors Ritz Quartz Chronograph Crystal Accents MK6324 Ladies Watch, this remains the least of the concerns for unless you are taking it for deep submersions deliberately, water is not going to affect it the least. The Michael Kors Ritz Quartz Chronograph Crystal Accents MK6324 Ladies Watch is not meant for diving purposes; at the most, you can wear it in the shower or maybe for recreational swimming.

However, do remember that the Michael Kors Ritz Quartz Chronograph Crystal Accents MK6324 Ladies Watch is not meant for thin fragile wrists. It’s feminine; yet sturdy, large and has a substantial wrist presence, which makes it an excellent statement piece that doesn’t need to scream to receive attention. Its simple elegance is enough!

Bottom line: The Michael Kors Slater Chronograph Quartz Ladies Watch has some real, delicate charm to sweep you off of your feet!