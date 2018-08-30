Optical Encoder Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

|

The Optical Encoder Market was worth USD 1.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.19 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.14% during the forecast period. An optical encoder is an electromechanical device with electrical output and mechanical input. It gives various digital signals corresponding to angular displacement of the input shaft. Optical encoders are often used as a part of movement control frameworks to control and screen speed, position, tally and course of segments and equipment and machinery where it is installed. Optical encoder activity has no impact on the attractive field and can be used as a part of both stable and unstable environments.

The research report analyses and provides the historical data along with current performance of the Optical Encoder Market. This report analyzes the potential of Optical Encoder Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

The leading players in the market are Rockwell Automation, GrayHill Inc, Allied Motion Technologies, Sensata Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Renishaw, Dynapar, US Digital, Honeywell, Codechamp SA and Bourns Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Increasing adoption of cutting edge motion control systems, requirement for more upgraded automation and expanding interest for high quality in surface mount technology (SMT) placement forms are driving development of the optical encoders market.

Propelled movement control frameworks are progressively being adopted in different divisions, including offshore equipment, construction machinery, military and aerospace equipment, automotive and alternative energy systems.

Additionally, there is developing interest for enhanced automated controls for modern applications to enhance execution, lessen costs and enhance profitability.

Geographically, North America market held biggest income share of the worldwide optical encoder market at US$ 366.5 Mn with market volume of 2.0 Mn units in 2015. Vigorously competitive manufacturing sector alongside industry pioneers and policymakers using new and propelled innovations to upgrade profitability are factors anticipated that would drive market development in the locale.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

By Configuration:

Shafted

Absolute Single Turn

Incremental

Hollow Shaft

Multi-turn

By Output signal format:

Digital

Analog

By End User:

Manufacturing Industry

IT & Telecommunication Industry

Public Sector

By Application:

Assembly and Robotics Equipment

Metalworking Equipment

Communication System

Healthcare Equipment

Consumer Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment

Test & Measurement Equipment

Others

By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Optical Encoder Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

